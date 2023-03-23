 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Despite industry headwinds, Bitcoin mining booms in Texas

Reuters
Mar 23, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

Cryptocurrency bankruptcies and worries over electric power consumption have failed to dent the industry's growth in Texas, according to a top trade group, citing the rise in the miners' power demands.

Bitcoin miners consume about 2,100 megawatts of the state's power supplies, said Lee Bratcher, president of industry group Texas Blockchain Council. That power usage rose 75% last year and was nearly triple that of the prior 12 months, Bratcher said.

Those demands amount to about 3.7% of the state's lowest forecast peak load this year, according to data from grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

"There's been some challenges with the Bitcoin mining industry," Bratcher said, noting his group recently saw two prominent bankruptcies and other miners scaling back expansions.