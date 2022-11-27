 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cryptonite or superpower? Why these institutes are teaching kids about cryptos and blockchain 

Anjali Kochhar
Nov 27, 2022

Amid the meltdown in the cryptocurrency world, some institutions are offering short-term courses and online crypto camps for kids with an eye on the future.

Institutes are offering online and offline fintech courses for children as young as five years old. (Representational image: Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash)

Hemadri Saha and Abdul Nasir have enrolled their children, both aged 9, in a financial technology course at Hyderabad-based training institute BrightCHAMPS. As part of the curriculum, the kids are taught about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. They’re also taught money mantras and the basics of finance management, among other things.

“As parents, the onus is on us to provide them with the right information, teach them the importance of savings and investments, and how to be financially prudent. I feel a sound knowledge of finances will help children become responsible adults and also enjoy a carefree retirement,” says Saha, whose son is in the third grade.

Nasir, meanwhile, is very proud of his son’s performance through the course. “With his savings, he was able to purchase his own toy money bank and comic books. Along with this, he is learning about new digital currencies that could take over the future.”

Eye on the future

The collapse of FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, has wiped out billions in investor wealth, with the contagion spreading to other parts of the industry and causing a meltdown.

Earlier in the year, the cryptocurrency industry went into a downward spiral after the collapse of stablecoin TerraUSD and its sister coin Luna. Stablecoins are pegged to a fiat currency, such as the dollar, and as the name suggests, these cryptocurrencies are supposed to be stable. But the reality proved otherwise.