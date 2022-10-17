 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsMC MinisPersonal finance

What is decentralised finance?

Bhavya Dua
Oct 17, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

Decentralised finance, or DeFi, is an umbrella term for a variety of financial applications in the crypto and blockchain world. These aim to cut the middlemen from everyday financial transactions. For example, we need intermediaries, such as banks and stock exchanges, to make or receive payments. In DeFi, those middlemen are replaced by software.
Many believe that DeFi is the future of finance and that investing in the disruptive technology early can lead to massive gains. But it's difficult for a beginner to separate the good projects from the bad, and there is plenty of bad. Therefore, investing in DeFi can be quite risky.

Bhavya Dua
TAGS: #blockchain #cryptocurrency #MC Mini #personal finance
first published: Oct 17, 2022 03:02 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.