Cryptocurrency roundup for November 28: MetaMask to collect users' wallet and IP addresses, trouble in Bahamas following FTX collapse, and more

Big Story American Congressman Alleges Sam Bankman-Fried teamed up with the SEC to get "Special Treatment

According to Tom Emmer, the U.S. congressional representative for Minnesota, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, pushed for legislation for the cryptocurrency industry with similar goals and sought "special treatment" from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in his meetings with the financial watchdog. In a FOX interview, Emmer asserted that "centralized finance," "commercial ethics," and governmental oversight procedures, not cryptocurrencies, were to blame for FTX's demise. The congressman asserted that "serious issues" have been raised by the SEC's failure to stop the disaster.

Meta Buzz MetaMask Will Start Logging User IP addresses As Part Of New Policy

ConsenSys has released an updated privacy policy agreement which states that during on-chain transactions, MetaMask would start logging users' IP addresses and Ethereum wallet addresses. However, the wallet's developer, ConsenSys, explained that data will only be collected if users use Infura, the default Remote Procedure Call (RPC) application provided by MetaMask. Users who are utilizing their own Ethereum node or an external RPC provider will not be subjected to the ConsenSys privacy policy released on Nov. 23. Instead, the other RPC provider's terms will be applied to them.

Genesis A number of US states are looking into cryptocurrency lender Genesis

As the contagion spreads as a result of the collapse of FTX, numerous U.S. regulatory agencies have launched investigations against FTX and other centralized exchanges and operators. Genesis Global Capital is now under investigation by the Alabama Securities Commission and other jurisdictions. According to Joseph Borg, the director of the Alabama Securities Commission, "many additional states" are involved in the investigation. Borg did not mention the other states. Genesis is being investigated as part of a more extensive inquiry into the connections between various cryptocurrency companies and whether or not they have broken any state securities laws. When a major player like FTX falters, Borg emphasised "the interdependencies and interwoven links in the crypto sector" as a cause for concern.

Crypto Recovery An additional $1 billion is pledged by Binance for its crypto recovery fund

According to its CEO Changpeng Zhao, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has donated an additional $1 billion to its industry recovery fund, bringing the total value of the fund to $2 billion. Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto have already joined Binance's effort and will each contribute $50 million to the fund, along with other well-known cryptocurrency businesses. The change occurs at the same time as FTX applied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US. The broader market is still on edge, and several other businesses are struggling under the severe pressure of the FTX repercussions.

Dogecoin Prices Double-Digit Black Friday Pump for Dogecoin

On this Black Friday, the price of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the rest of the cryptocurrency market barely moved, but Dogecoin surged with double-digit gains. According to CoinGecko, the market cap of the meme coin, which has a current value of $12.3 billion, is up 10.5% in the last day and is currently exchanged for 9 cents. That is a far cry from DOGE's record-breaking price of 73 cents in May 2021, when Elon Musk, a proponent of Dogecoin, headlined Saturday Night Live. In fact, Dogecoin, which was once made as a joke but has since grown to be Elon Musk's preferred digital asset, has had the best day of any major cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Mining Bitcoin's hash rate is decreasing, and mining revenue is at its lowest level in two years

Due to weak market performance, a higher computational demand, and increasing network complexity, Bitcoin miners' revenue dropped to two-year lows. Miners have been able to recover losses because of a persistent decline in the hash rate of Bitcoin over the previous month. On November 2, 2020, when Bitcoin's price was about $13,500, the total Bitcoin mining earnings, which includes block rewards and transaction fees, dropped to $11.67 million. Due to weak market performance, a higher computational demand, and increasing network complexity, Bitcoin miners' revenue dropped to two-year lows.