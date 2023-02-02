Cryptocurrency roundup for February 2: Bitcoin and Ether Prices Soar on Powell's Inflation Comment and more

Big Story Celsius Bankruptcy: 94% of User Assets to be Distributed

> The 1,400-page document filed with a New York bankruptcy court shows that the company has received court authorization to distribute 94% of each user's assets, subject to certain conditions.

> These conditions include that the transfer was less than $7,575 when made, and the users must have sufficient assets to cover any withdrawal fees and update their anti-money laundering and know-your-customer information.

Blockchain Adoption USAF Boosts Blockchain Adoption with $30 Million Investment in Leading Enterprise Solutions Provider

> The investment will fund the development and deployment of blockchain applications in supply chain management, with a focus on securing the future dominance of the USAF and its partner organizations, including the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research & Engineering, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, and the Defense Logistics Agency.

Bitcoin ARK Invest Predicts Bitcoin to Reach $1 Million by Decade's End

> Despite a turbulent 2022, ARK believes bitcoin's fundamentals are sound and predicts the cryptocurrency will reach $1 million by the end of the decade.

> Stating the reason for their confidence, ARK highlights that the "contagion caused by centralized counterparties has elevated Bitcoin’s value propositions: decentralization, auditability, and transparency."

Russia's War Machine 22 Individuals and Entities Blacklisted for Supporting Russia's War Machine

> The sanctions were imposed due to the involvement of the individuals and entities in a sanctions evasion network that was supporting Russia's military-industrial complex.

> The actions taken were part of the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) Task Force, an international coalition of partners aimed at identifying, freezing, and seizing the assets of sanctioned Russians across the world.

Binance Binance Launches BNB Greenfield: A Decentralized Data Storage System for Complete Data Ownership

> The white paper for the project was released on Wednesday.

> This innovative storage system will be powered by Binance's BNB tokens and will offer a smart contract-integrated Web3 platform.

> It aims to give users and decentralized applications (dapps) complete control over their data, making it ideal for hosting websites, publishing content, storing data, and even personal cloud applications.

Facebook Reality Facebook Reality Labs Division Incurs $13.7 Billion Loss in 2022, Plans to Increase Investment in AR/VR

> The loss for the fourth quarter was reported at $4.3 billion, slightly better than the expected $4.4 billion and an increase from the previous quarter's $3.7 billion loss.

> For the entire year of 2022, FB's FRL division saw a loss of $13.7 billion with revenue of $2.2 billion, compared to a loss of $10.2 billion and revenue of $2.3 billion in 2021.

