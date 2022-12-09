Cryptocurrency roundup for December 9: Telegram allows users to have accounts using blockchain, Binance’s Bitcoin reserves are over-collateralized and more

Big Story Telegram Now Uses Anonymous Blockchain Numbers To Support No-SIM Accounts A recent update to the messaging program Telegram now lets users create accounts using anonymous numbers based on the blockchain rather than cell phone numbers. Private phone numbers are already hidden from non-added users of Telegram. Users will now have the option to make their phone numbers secret from everyone, gratifying those who appreciate privacy-focused features. The texting service has gained popularity among cryptocurrency fans. The change is a part of an update 9.2 that went live on December 6 and allows users to automatically eliminate timers on messages in brand-new chats. Continue reading

Binance Reserves Auditing Company Mazars Says Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Fully Collateralized Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has 101% collateralization of its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings according to a report by the auditing firm Mazars, indicating that it has more than enough BTC to cover customer deposits. According to a recent report by Mazars, as of November 22 at midnight UTC, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world has a 101% collateralization ratio of 575,742 BTC in net customer deposits. In the report containing Binance's proof-of-reserves and proof-of-liabilities verification, Mazars noted that Binance controlled in-scope assets exceeding 100% of their total platform liabilities at the time of assessment. Full story here

Bitcoin Asset Alameda-backed Ren issues a loss warning as it prepares to phase out the protocol After shutting down its current offering, Ren Protocol, an Alameda-funded issuer of a wrapped bitcoin asset known as renBTC, issued a warning to its users. The Ren team announced that Ren 1.0, the tokenized version of bitcoin, would shortly be shut down. The main cause of Ren 1.0's closure was a lack of finance following Alameda Research's bankruptcy. Although this method has been on hold for some time, Ren allows bitcoin owners to lock their assets and create a wrapped version that may be utilized on Ethereum. After Ren's version 1.0 is shut down, a new, community-run Ren 2.0 will take its place. Continue reading

FTX Hearing Sam Bankman-Fried will be subpoenaed by the Senate Banking Committee if he declines to appear at the FTX hearing Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the chair of the Senate Banking Committee, wrote to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Wednesday night to invite him to participate in the panel's hearing on the exchange's collapse on December 14. The letter went on to say that Brown and ranking member Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) are prepared to issue a subpoena if Bankman-Fried doesn't respond by today at 5 p.m. The Senate Banking Committee is the first to order Bankman-Fried to appear in Washington, D.C., amid a schedule of legislative hearings on FTX, placing the troubled founder in a precarious position. Congressmen who had previously expressed doubt, including Brown, have now urged for legislation to regulate the industry in the wake of FTX's collapse and the shockwaves it caused through the crypto industry. More here

Shibuya investment Decentralized video platform Shibuya receives a $6.9 million investment from a16z Emily Yang of pplpleasr fame co-founded Shibuya, a decentralized video platform, which has garnered $6.9 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by the cryptocurrency investment firms a16z and Variant, with participation from Joe Tsai, GMJP, Kevin Durant, Paris Hilton, and others. In addition to expanding its engineering team and platform as a whole, Shibuya will utilize the cash to attract additional creators and intellectual property to the platform. Shibuya was first introduced by Yang in February of this year at ETHDenver. White Rabbit, a serialized show that Yang previously described as a blend of anime, the English drama Black Mirror, and web3, is the platform's primary source of entertainment. Details here

FTX Kevin O'Leary claims that he was paid $15 million by FTX to pose as a spokesperson Kevin O'Leary, an investor, "Shark Tank" judge, and contributor to CNBC, claimed on Thursday that he had lost the entire $15 million that FTX paid him to serve as a paid spokesperson for the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange that some have accused of being fake. Investors in FTX who believe the exchange's ambassadors should have exercised more caution and due diligence before endorsing the crypto empire sued O'Leary and other celebrities, including Tom Brady and Larry David. On Thursday morning's episode of "Squawk Box" on CNBC, O'Leary stated that the total deal was a little under $15 million. "I invested roughly $9.7 million in cryptocurrencies. That's what I believe I lost, I'm not sure. Everything is at zero. Full story here