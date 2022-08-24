Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 24: Bitcoin, ether trade flat

Major cryptocurrencies were trading flat early on August 24. The global crypto market cap was $1.02 trillion, a 0.08 percent increase over the previous day.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $70.58 billion, which makes a 0.05 percent increase over the previous day.

The total volume in DeFi, or decentralised finance, stood at $5.32 billion, 7.54 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $64.29 billion, accounting for 91.09 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered at Rs 17.80 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 39.86 percent, a fall of 0.01 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Indians haven't given up on crypto

More than 115 million crypto investors in India either hold crypto or have traded crypto in the past six months, accounting for 15 percent of the Indian population aged 18 to 60 years, a new survey by KuCoin, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has found.

The survey titled ‘Into the Cryptoverse, India’ takes an in-depth look into the development of the blockchain industry and crypto space in the second most populous country in the world. Read more details here.

At 9.57 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,80,000 -0.4% Ethereum 1,35,000 0.02% Tether 84.68 -0.48% Cardano 39.1900 0.23% Binance Coin 24,950 -2.15% XRP 28.82 -0.51% Polkadot 626.01 -1.4% Dogecoin 5.6800 -0.4%

