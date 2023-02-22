Cryptocurrency roundup for February 22: ChatGPT craze sparks influx of crypto scams, Polygon cuts workforce by 20% in restructuring effort

ChatGPT Mania

The rise of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot has created a buzz in the tech world, and scammers are trying to exploit this trend by issuing fake tokens that are branded with the ChatGPT name.

> These tokens have no official association with the actual tool, and the scammers are taking advantage of the hype to make a quick profit.

> The number of these fake tokens has risen to hundreds, with 132 issued on BNB Chain, 25 on Ethereum, and ten on other blockchains, including Solana, Arbitrum, OKChain, and Cronos.

> While Microsoft has integrated OpenAI's chatbots for its search services, its own chatbot is different from ChatGPT.

Blockchain company Polygon has announced layoffs of about 100 employees, or 20% of its workforce, impacting multiple teams.

> The company stated that the move comes as it consolidates its business units under Polygon Labs, after a period of “exponential growth.”

> Polygon stated that it has a treasury balance of over $250 million and more than 1.9 billion MATIC tokens, and has crystallized its strategy for the next few years to help drive mass adoption of Web3 by scaling Ethereum.

> In a statement, the company said that the decision to lay off employees was "a painfully hard decision, but a necessary step in our journey."

Regulatory Watch

The European Union (EU) must expedite the implementation of strict capital rules for banks holding crypto assets in the pending banking law if it wants to meet the deadline set by the Basel Committee, warned the bloc's executive.

> The committee has imposed a January 2025 deadline for implementing capital requirements for banks' exposures to crypto assets, including stablecoins and bitcoin.

> While banks have limited involvement in providing crypto-asset-related services, the European Commission revealed that they have expressed interest in trading crypto assets on behalf of their clients.

Blockchain Interest Saudi Aramco Expands Blockchain Interest with droppGroup Partnership for Web3 Innovation in Energy Industry

State-owned energy company Saudi Aramco valued at nearly $2 trillion, has announced its collaboration with Web3 technology provider, droppGroup.

> According to a Coindesk report, the two companies will jointly explore the development of blockchain-based Web3 technologies to enhance Aramco's employee ecosystem.

> This includes onboarding and training systems, a tokenized network, and a rewards program.

> Web3 technology is driven by blockchain, which is the third generation of the internet, and it has tremendous potential for various industries, including energy.

> Aramco has previously invested $5 million in Vakt, a blockchain-based commodities post-trade processing platform, making this collaboration not their first foray into blockchain technology.

> droppGroup is a New York-based firm that offers various Web3 technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, extended reality, tokenized networks, and metaverse environments.

> The company also has an operational office in Saudi Arabia.

Secret Busted SEC Charges Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Ensign Peak Advisors for Undisclosed $32 Billion Investment Portfolio

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its investment management company, Ensign Peak Advisors, for their $32 billion secret investment portfolio.

> An official communication from the SEC states that the church failed to file the required forms that would have disclosed their equity investments, as they instead filed forms for shell companies to obscure their portfolio and misstated Ensign Peak's control over the church's investment decisions.

> The findings reveal that the church's and the management firm's violations occurred from 1997 through 2019.

Probe Nexo Co-Founder Disputes Bulgarian Police Charges in Crypto Lender's Money Laundering Investigation

Antoni Trenchev, the co-founder of Nexo, has strongly denied the allegations made by Bulgarian police during their recent search of the crypto lender's office in Sofia.

Buzzing Sam Bankman-Fried's Lawyers Seek Tech Expert for Bail Dispute

Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried are searching for a technical expert to advise the court on his bail dispute, according to a letter submitted to a federal judge on Tuesday.

> Bankman-Fried's lawyers, Christian Everdell and Mark Cohen indicated that they were in the process of researching and contacting potential candidates and expected to propose one or more to the court soon.

> During a court proceeding last week, Judge Lewis Kaplan suggested that Bankman-Fried enlist a technical expert to advise on issues related to his bail. Bankman-Fried, who is under house arrest on a $250 million bond, will pay for the expert's services.

