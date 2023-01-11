 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CP issuances fell 7% on-month in December 2022 on uptick in yields

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 11, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

Companies raised Rs 1.14 lakh crore in the month through CPs, compared to Rs 1.22 lakh crore in the previous month, according to Prime Database data.

Fund-raising through commercial papers (CPs) fell 7 percent on-month in December 2022, due to the rise in yields on these instruments.

CPs are debt instruments generally traded by companies to raise funds up to a year.

Dealers said that instead of short-term fund-raising, companies opted for long- term issuances due to the stable yield in that segment. That resulted in bond issuances topping more than a five-year high in December.

“As the policy rate hike in December directly impacted money market instruments like CPs and certificates of deposit, with higher rates for short tenors, issuers were reluctant and chose to raise more long-term bonds,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director, JM Financial.

What numbers say

According to Prime Database, companies raised Rs 1.14 lakh crore in December 2022, compared to Rs 1.22 lakh crore in the previous month. Fund- raising was Rs 2.49 lakh crore in December 2021.