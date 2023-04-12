 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Covid, mobiles & mule accounts: The common thread binding new front-running cases

Apr 12, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

A study of the two cases reveals a common sequence of events, circumstances and participants that helped the front-running misadventures.

A new front-running case that mirrors the modus operandi of the Axis Mutual Fund case has put the spotlight on the vulnerabilities of Asset Management and Portfolio Management Companies.

A study of the two cases reveals a common thread of events, circumstances and participants that helped the front-running misadventures come to fruition while simultaneously highlighting how the chinks in the armour of these fund management companies can be conveniently exploited by fund managers well-positioned to unlawfully profit from their access to confidential information.

Before we delve further, it is necessary to go into the details of the second front-running case involving Anvil Wealth Management, a portfolio management service provider. In its order dated March 28, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred six entities from the securities market, including Anvil’s fund manager Kaushal Chandarana while also directing the impounding of wrongful gains of Rs 2.23 crore.

Kaushal, in his position as the fund manager/ portfolio manager, was privy to the orders/trade information of a big client – Anvil Wealth. He was also aware of the confidential information on orders that were up for execution, the timing as well as the size of the order in a particular scrip.