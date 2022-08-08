Corporate Crossings | Tata Neu's former CTO Sauvik Banerjjee joins UK firm Rezolve as CEO

Mobile commerce and engagement firm Rezolve has roped in Tata Neu’s former Chief Technology Officer Sauvik Banerjjee as the company’s global Chief Executive Officer of Products, Technology, and Digital Services.

“I am excited to join the team at Rezolve and be a part of the future growth of a company that plays such an important role in providing innovative marketing tools to help merchants improve the engagement and drive commercial results,” said Banerjjee.

“Rezolve will continue to bring deep technology contextual and relevance-driven value to the business world by using its cutting-edge technology to connect brands with millions of customers with scale,” he added.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Banerjjee said he will be travelling across regions but will be based out of Mumbai for the near term.

This comes around a month after Banerjjee exited Tata's super app Neu. He earlier told Moneycontrol that he is a UK national and was looking for a more global role.

Banerjjee has earlier worked with Accenture and Infosys and also worked at Venda, one of the enterprises built by Rezolve’s Chairman and CEO, Dan Wagner, which was sold to Oracle in 2014.

“We are excited to have Banerjjee join our executive leadership team as we make big steps towards furthering our vision for mobile commerce,” said Wagner. “Banerjjee brings to the Rezolve team significant experience in internet technology, digital strategy and e-commerce.

Enterprise SaaS platform Rezolve was founded in 2016, is headquartered in London with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Delhi, Frankfurt, Berlin, Madrid and Mexico City.