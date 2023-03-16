Corporate Crossings: Former HCLTech top executive Sukamal Banerjee appointed Xoriant CEO

Sukamal Banerjee, a former HCLTech veteran of 27 years who led its Engineering and R&D Services, has been appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of Xoriant.

Xoriant was acquired by ChrysCapital in January, with the acquisition spearheaded by another IT veteran Sanjay Jalona. Xoriant's buyout was the second from ChrysCapital's ninth fund and the first in the IT space after Jalona joined the private equity firm.

"Sukamal comes with a proven experience of driving growth, deep strategic thinking, strong operational expertise, an exceptional leadership track record and will lead Xoriant in its next phase of growth,” said Jalona, who is the chairman of Xoriant’s board.

Jalona is the operating partner for investments in the business services sector at the PE firm after he exited as CEO of LTI.

Haripriya Suresh