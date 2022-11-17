 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COP27: More join methane pact as focus turns to farms

Reuters
Nov 17, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

The pledge to cut emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas by 30% this decade is central to global efforts to limit planetary warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a threshold scientists say must be maintained to avoid the worst of climate change.

More than 150 countries have signed up to a global pact to reduce methane emissions, around 50 more than when the initiative launched last year, the United States and European Union said on Thursday.

The United States and the EU launched the Global Methane Pledge during the Glasgow climate talks last year.

"This is absolutely critical to our ability to keep 1.5 degrees in reach," Kerry told a meeting of ministers announcing the progress.

Now 95% of countries have included methane in their nationally determined contributions, or promises countries make to reduced emissions.

China and India, the top two methane emitters, as well as Russia have not signed up for the pact, he said.