Conversational AI platform Uniphore sets sights on Europe for expansion

Conversational automation company Uniphore, which turned unicorn last year, is now looking at Europe as a part of its expansion plans.

The IIT Madras-incubated company, founded in 2008, sells software for conversational analytics, conversational assistants and conversational security.

Uniphore has a single integrated platform that performs video, tonal, and emotional analysis in order to understand customer behaviour and determine how to improve sales, collections, and so on.

“We are currently in 17 geographies in APAC, Europe and Americas and we continue to grow. Based on recent acquisitions, the US, UK, France, and Spain have also become a part of our market. And Europe is a big part of our expansion plan,” Gokul Gopalakrishnan, senior vice president, APAC/Middle East for Uniphore, told Moneycontrol.

Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol