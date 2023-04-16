Temasek's Sheares Healthcare eyeing stake hike to around 90% in Medica Synergie hospital chain

Singapore investment giant Temasek's healthcare platform Sheares Healthcare has entered final stage discussions to increase its existing stake in leading Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie by providing an exit to the chief founder, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

In December 2021, Sheares had acquired a majority position in Medica Synergie by purchasing the stake held by private equity firm Quadria Capital.

"Sheares is looking to shore up its current stake from around 75 percent to around 90 percent in the firm via a combination of primary and secondary issue of shares," said one of the persons above.

A second person told Moneycontrol that as part of the proposed transaction, Sheares has held talks to buy out the minority stake held by Medica Synergie’s Chairman and founder Dr Alok Roy and related entities.

Ashwin Mohan