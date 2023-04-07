 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Temasek-owned Sheares seals deal for majority stake in Manipal Hospitals

Ashwin Mohan
Apr 07, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

Prior to the deal, Sheares Healthcare India, an existing shareholder in Manipal Health Enterprises, held around 18 percent stake. Sheares manages a portfolio of healthcare delivery assets for Singapore-headquartered investment major Temasek.

Other than Sheares, the other external shareholders in Manipal Health Enterprises include US private equity firm TPG with 21 percent stake and India’s sovereign wealth fund NIIF with an 8 percent stake

Sheares Healthcare India, which is backed by Singapore's Temasek, has sealed a deal to acquire a majority stake in billionaire Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Hospitals, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. This is India's largest-ever private equity deal in the healthcare sector, they added.

On December 27, 2022, Moneycontrol had reported that Sheares, an existing investor, was eyeing a controlling stake in the hospital chain by buying stake from the promoter family and other investors TPG and NIIF.

"The deal has been signed and an official announcement is expected next week. The enterprise value of Manipal Hospitals is expected to be around Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 42,000 crore as part of the transaction," said one of the persons above.

A second person said that post the deal, Temasek-owned Sheares, which would buy 41 percent from the other parties, would own a combined stake of 59 percent.