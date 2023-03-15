 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Puma India views India as a key market, given its outstanding 46% revenue growth in FY22

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 15, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

The sports brand expects growth momentum to continue in 2023 as well.

The German sports brand Puma is experiencing robust growth in its Indian unit, making the country a crucial market for the brand, according to a top official of the company.

Puma India's income rose from Rs 2,044 crore in FY21 to Rs 2,980 crore in FY22, as per the filings with the Registrar of Companies (ROC). Footwear accounted for 60% of the company's total sales income, with apparel accounting for 35% and accessories for 5%.

In contrast, Adidas, Nike, and Reebok reported revenues of Rs 1551 crore, Rs 814 crore, and Rs 417 crore, respectively, in FY22, and Rs 945 crore, Rs 564 crore, and Rs 320 crore in FY21.

Puma India's total revenue is higher than the combined revenues of Nike, Adidas, and Reebok, placing it ahead of its rivals.