Power plants using imported coal to be compensated for supply in times of crisis: CERC

Sweta Goswami
Jan 04, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

The order is also beneficial for the CGPL Mundra Plant as it can now recover the full cost incurred for supplying power in terms of the MoP Section 11 directions, Tata Power said in a statement after the CERC order.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has ordered that plants running on imported coal should be compensated for supplying electricity under emergency circumstances.

Power plants with a combined capacity of about 17 gigawatt (GW) are likely to be benefitted from the move.

The order, issued on the late evening of January 3, was based on a petition filed by Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL) which claimed that the tariff fixed by the ministry of power (MoP) was unjust in the context of the prevailing cost of imported coal.

Tata Power filed the petition soon after the ministry of power had on May 5 issued a directive to all imported coal-based thermal power plants to operate and generate power to their full capacity. Most of the imported-coal-based power plants in India, which are also privately owned, were shut back then due to high fuel prices across the world.

But the power ministry had issued the directive for such plants to open by invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, which is an emergency clause.

The CERC ordered that Tata Power and other such plants should be compensated not just to cover the variable cost, but also a “reasonable profit margin”.