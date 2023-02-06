 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orders, execution momentum may remain strong till FY24: L&T CFO

Rachita Prasad
Feb 06, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

The margin profile is expected to look up because the contracts won in the last six months were better priced, taking into account inflated material costs. 

L&T CFO R Shankar Raman

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro Ltd is optimistic about order inflow and execution, given the momentum so far in 2022-23 and the capex-heavy budget announced by the government. Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman said that the momentum may continue till 2023-24, if no major disruption happens.

According to Raman, the alarming layoffs in the information technology sector are a result of the transition taking place in businesses post-pandemic. And while there is an opportunity for core sector companies to attract talent, companies would have to make efforts to train and engage with people to draw them to the infrastructure sector — which requires complex on-site work, Raman added.

Edited excerpts:

In the third quarter of 2022-23, L&T’s order inflows were up 21 percent, revenue rose 14 percent, and  profit after tax was up 20 percent. What has driven this growth and is the momentum likely to continue?