More evidence of easing price pressures in US to support risk appetite of commodities amid recession worries

Ravindra Rao
Apr 15, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

Chinese economic data’s will be keenly awaited as continued expansion in economic activity may hint towards first signs of an even recovery.

Ravindra V Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Commodities across the board saw upside this week buoyed by softness in dollar index and tightness concerns that spurred gains in some of the commodities.

Dollar started the week on a positive note and surged to 102.807 as US non-farm payrolls added more than expected 2,36,000 jobs, signaling resilient labour demand, backing the possibility of yet another rate hike. However, the greenback reversed upside and slipped to 100.78, close to early February lows, as US CPI eased followed by US PPI which grew at a slower pace in March. Despite an easing in US headline CPI, the core CPI remains sticky, raising the odds for another quarter-point rate hike in the May FOMC meeting.

