Easy Trip stock’s 40% gain after bonus raises eyebrows; calls for scrutiny, say experts

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

The steep rise in the share price came about days after a stock split and bonus issue in a lacklustre market.

Easy Trip Planners shares rose 40 percent after a stock split and 3:1 bonus issue, suggesting that operators may have taken advantage of the absence of tight norms for the issue of bonus shares, market experts said.

Share prices generally tend to settle a tad higher after bonus issues and stock splits, without any change in real value as the low price attracts retail investors.

However, the Easy Trip share price changed dramatically over two trading sessions. The stock closed at Rs 67 on the National Stock Exchange on November 23, gaining almost 40 percent this week alone.

The price surge surprised experts, especially because the market has been cool to second-line shares for a while now. Easy Trip Planners shares had been moved in a narrow range since April.

Traders attributed the rise in the share price to the lack of floating stock since the additional shares from the stock split and bonus issue are yet to be credited to the accounts of shareholders. It is convenient for operators to corner shares and drive up the price until the additional shares enter the system, they said.

Usually, when companies announce a bonus share issue, the share price spikes in the run-up to the record date and then stabilises. In the case of Easy Trip Planners, the stock price was largely unchanged when the board announced the ratio of the bonus shares and the stock split on October 11.