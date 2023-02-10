 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blinkit posts Rs 288.5 crore loss after acquisition by Zomato; revenue surges 30%

Feb 10, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

Blinkit founddr Albinder Dhindsa said the company expects advertisement revenue "to be a significant driver for increase in revenue per order going forward".

Quick commerce platform Blinkit, which was integrated with Zomato in August 2022, posted losses in Q3FY23 at Rs 288.5 crore, reporting its first full quarter numbers after being acquired by the company.

Blink Commerce’s loss from the time it was acquired by Zomato (August 10, 2022) to December 31 came at Rs 483.4 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) losses narrowed to Rs 227 crore from Rs 259 crore on a sequential basis, even as its revenue surged nearly 30 percent to Rs 300 crore.

Its gross order value (GOV) came in at Rs 1,749 crore, an increase of 18 percent sequentially from Rs 1,482 crore. This, the company said, was due to a 21 percent increase in order volumes.