Biocon-Serum deal: Serum to double investment in Biocon's unit to $300 million

Apr 25, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

Serum Life Sciences would make an additional equity investment of $150 million through the conversion of the $150 million loan provided to Biocon Pharma Limited.

Serum Institute of Life Sciences would make an additional equity investment of $150 million in Biocon Biologics Limited. The two firms have agreed to restructure equity investment as part of their strategic alliance. With this, Serum's total aggregate equity investment in Biocon Biologics amounts to $300 million.

A regulatory filing by Biocon to the stock exchanges said, ''Biocon Biologics Limited and Serum Institute of Life Sciences have reached an agreement to withdraw from the original equity structure contemplated under their strategic alliance announced in September 2021.''

As per the new terms of the strategic alliance, Serum Life Sciences would make an additional equity investment of $150 million through the conversion of the $150 million loan provided to Biocon Pharma Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon Limited, into equity in Biocon Biologics.