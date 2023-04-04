Bajaj Finance Q4 update: New loan bookings up 20% YoY, core AUM rises 29%

Bajaj Finance on April 4 said new loan bookings for the quarter ended March 31 rose 20 percent to 7.6 million as compared to 6.3 million in the same quarter last fiscal. For the entire financial year 2022-2023, the non-bank financial major recorded highest ever new loans of 29.6 million.

The company's customer franchise as of March 31 stood at 69.1 million as compared to 57.6 million year-on-year, increasing 3.1 million, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing. Additionally, it also recorded highest ever increase in its customer franchise of 11.5 million in the whole of FY23.

Providing further business update for the fourth quarter of FY23, Bajaj Finance also added that it core assets under management (AUM) grew by 29 percent to approximately Rs 247,350 crore as against Rs 192,087 crore (AUM excluding short term IPO financing receivable of Rs 5,365 crore) in the year-ago period. AUM in Q4 FY23 grew by approximately Rs 16,500 crore.

Further, the consolidated net liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 11,850 crore in the fourth quarter. Bajaj Finance also said that its liquidity position remains strong. "The company continues to remain well capitalised with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 24.9 percent as of 31 March 2023," it added.

Mumbai Airport to temporary close both runways on May 2 for maintenance work

Deposit book of the company stood at approximately Rs 44,650 crore, a growth of 45 percent YoY from Rs 30,800 crore. Meanwhile, shares of Bajaj Finance on April 3 closed 2 percent higher at Rs 5,715.05 apiece on the NSE. Stock markets were closed on April 4 for Mahavir Jayanti.

Moneycontrol News