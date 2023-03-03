 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sale of gold jewellery and gold artefacts hallmarked without six-digit code to be banned from April 1

Mar 03, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST

Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal. It was voluntary in nature till June 16, 2021.

HUID will be given to every piece of jewellery at the time of hallmarking and it is unique for every piece of jewellery.(Representative image)

Sale of gold jewellery and gold artefacts hallmarked without six-digit alphanumeric HUID -- unique identification number -- shall not be permitted from April 1, the government on Friday said.

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday chaired a meeting to review the activities of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

To promote quality culture in micro scale units, it has been decided that the BIS will provide 80 per cent concession on the certification/minimum marking fee across various product certification schemes.

