 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Retail inflation for farm, rural eased marginally to 7.22%, 7.34% in October

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for the month of October 2022 increased by 10 points and 9 points to stand at 1159 points and 1170 points, respectively.

Representative Image

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased marginally to 7.22 percent and 7.34 percent, respectively, in October compared to September 2022, mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

"Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (consumer price index-agricultural labour) and CPI-RL (rural labour) stood at 7.22 percent and 7.34 percent in October 2022 compared to 7.69 percent and 7.90 percent respectively in September 2022 and 2.76 percent and 3.12 percent, respectively, during the corresponding month of the previous year," a labour ministry statement said.

Food inflation stood at 7.05 percent and 7 percent in October 2022 compared to 7.47 percent and 7.52 percent respectively in September 2022 and 0.39 percent and 0.59 percent, respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for the month of October 2022 increased by 10 points and 9 points to stand at 1159 points and 1170 points, respectively.

The CPI-AL was at 1,149 points in September 2022, while CPI-RL was at 1,161 points.

The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from the food group to the extent of 9.15 and 8.35 points respectively mainly due to the increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, jowar, ragi, pulses, milk, ghee, fish fresh/dry, poultry, onion, chillies dry, mixed spices, vegetables, and fruits, gur, etc.