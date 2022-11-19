 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Looming fears of recession and lingering COVID woes in China may keep commodities subdued

Ravindra Rao
Nov 19, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

Investors may still refrain from taking bigger bets considering the looming fears of recession and repeated signals by Fed officials that interest rates would continue to rise unless there is a persistent decline in inflation.

Commodities' rally paused this week after an initial euphoria as mixed economic data from the US and hawkish commentary by some FOMC officials clouded monetary policy outlook.

Hopes of Fed going easy on rate hikes intensified after US producer price index (PPI) increased less than expected 8.0 percent for the 12 months through October compared with September's 8.4 percent increase, following cooler CPI figures released last week.

However, better-than-expected US retail sales figures and Fed officials hinting that monetary policy is not sufficiently restrictive yet added to the ambiguity of Fed's next interest rate decision and helped dollar recover from three-month low levels of 105.75.

COMEX Gold and Silver hit fresh three-month and five-month high of $1791.8 per troy ounce and $22.38 per troy ounce, respectively, earlier in the week post US PPI report and geopolitical tensions after a suspected Russian missile attack on Polish territory. However, safe haven bets subsided after NATO and Poland’s leaders implied that the missile strike may have been caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile and saw no indication that the missile strike was an intentional Russian attack.

WTI and Brent Crude oil prices have slipped by 7-8 percent this week to two-month lows below $82 a barrel and $90 a barrel, respectively, as demand concerns outweighed supply side disruptions. Restart of Russian oil flows via Druzhba pipeline coupled with easing geopolitical panic after NATO stated missile attack on Poland was not Russian eased any immediate supply related distress.