GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
commodities
Watch commodities chat as Manisha and Karunya decode impact from proposal to hike sugarcane 'fair' price
Moneycontrol News
Jun 02, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
As Centre floats cabinet note on hiking fair and remunerative price which sugar mills pay farmers, what will be the impact on sugar prices? Watch this video to find out
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Commodity chat with Manisha Gupta
#fair and remunerative price (FRP)
#Manisha Gupta
#sugarcane
#Sugarcane FRP
#video
first published: Jun 2, 2022 02:13 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.