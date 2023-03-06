 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to consolidate in broader range with positive bias

Sandip Das
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities expects bullion prices to consolidate in broader range with positive bias, however selling pressure will likely to be seen at major resistance levels.

Gold prices ticked lower on Monday in the international markets as central banks indicated further interest rate hikes to tame the stubbornly high inflation, diminishing bullion's appeal as a hedge against price increases.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,853.99 per ounce, as of 0305 GMT, after climbing to its highest since February 15 on Friday. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,859.90.

At 10.26am, gold was up 0.38 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,931 for 10 grams, while silver was up 0.64 percent at Rs 64,813 per kilogram.

