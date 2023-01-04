 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Volatility to rule amid macro concerns, strong dollar, FOMC minutes

Sandip Das
Jan 04, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

The dollar index jumped 1 percent that put pressure on precious metals. The market focus is now on the release on Wednesday of the minutes from the Fed's December 13-14 policy meeting as well as other economic data expected this week, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities.

Gold was listless during early trading hours on Wednesday, as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting that could offer hints on the US central bank's tightening path.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,838.69 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT, after hitting a six-month peak in the previous session. US gold futures dipped 0.1 percent to $1,843.60.

At 10:10am, gold was trading 0.35 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,726 for 10 grams. Silver was up 0.31 percent at Rs 70,135 a kilogram.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst, Swastika Investmart 

Gold prices retreated from a 2 and half year high as the US dollar index gained ground and rose 1.10 percent yesterday. The US dollar index gained in expectation of hawkish FOMC meeting minutes to be released on Wednesday, however, China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI remained below 50 levels increasing the demand concern in crude oil and industrial metals that may support the bullion prices.