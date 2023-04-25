Fuel prices on April 25: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across major cities

Petrol and diesel pump prices remained unchanged on April 25 across major cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

In separate news, oil prices slipped in early trade on April 25, paring gains from the previous session, as investors weighed strong holiday travel in China that could boost fuel demand with the prospect of rising interest rates elsewhere slowing economic growth.

Brent crude fell 7 cents to USD 82.66 a barrel at 0013 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude eased 6 cents to USD 78.70 a barrel. Oil futures rose more than 1 percent on April 24 on optimism that holiday travel in China would increase demand in the world's largest oil importer.

