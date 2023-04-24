 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel prices on April 24: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across major cities

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

Fuel prices on April 24

Petrol and diesel pump prices remained unchanged on April 24 across major cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Oil prices slipped on April 24 as concerns about rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand outweighed support from the prospect of tighter supplies on OPEC+ supply cuts.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Today

Monday, 24th April, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Today
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
Monday, 24th April, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Today
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
+ Show