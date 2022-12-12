 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

FMCG firms staring at muted revenue growth this and next fiscals amid inflation, sluggish rural demand

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Almost 40 percent of the Rs 4.7-lakh-crore sector comes from the hinterland markets, which have been hit by high inflation, low wages and high job losses since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representative image.

Sluggish rural demand along with higher inflation is set to mute revenue growth of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector at 7-9 per cent this fiscal and the next compared to 8.5 per cent in the previous fiscal, a report said.

Almost 40 percent of the Rs 4.7-lakh-crore sector comes from the hinterland markets, which have been hit by high inflation, low wages and high job losses since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue growth of the FMCG sector will be muted at 7-9 per cent this fiscal and the next compared to 8.5 per cent in the last, while volume growth will be just about 1-2 per cent, down from 2.5 per cent last fiscal, Crisil said in a report on Monday.

The report attributes the tepid revenue growth to the many price hikes the FMCG companies effected during the year to cushion the impact of surging input costs.

Next fiscal too, the sector should see almost similar pace of growth as inflation is likely to remain high but will improve if prices moderate, the report added.

The agency's optimism is based on its assessment of rural demand improving with inflation gradually moderating and urban demand continuing to remain steady.