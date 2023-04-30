 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Any dovish tilt in Fed comments might be an upside trigger for gold prices next week

Ravindra Rao
Apr 30, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

FOMC and ECB will be in focus next week, both widely expected to deliver a 25 bps rate hike. We expect gold prices to ease a bit ahead of the FOMC, as Fed might reiterate higher rates for longer and no rate cuts in 2023. Having said that, any dovish tilt in comments might be an upside trigger for gold prices.

Most importantly, FOMC and ECB will be in focus next week, both widely expected to deliver a 25 bps rate hike.

Ravindra Rao, Head of Commodities at Kotak Securities

Conflicting data releases from the US confused global investors and complicated the job of Federal Reserve further.

Dollar tumbled to 101 levels earlier in the passing week as signs of stress in the banking sector coupled with weaker business spending bolstered bets of a pause in rate hike soon. However, sticky inflation and slowing growth has increased uncertainty regarding the future monetary policy trajectory, providing a much-needed boost to the dollar and helping it rebound to 102 levels.

Advance estimate of US first-quarter GDP showed a 1.1 percent annualized rate during the period, slowing from 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter. But this could not push the rate hike odds lower as US Personal consumption expenditures price index increased 4.2 percent, beating expectations of 3.7 percent. Besides, jobless claims totalled 230,000 for the week ended April 22, a decline of 16,000, hinting towards a still tight labour market. Inflation remains stubborn and hence it is unlikely to deter the Fed from raising rates in the May meeting, which is already priced in at 85 percent as per CME Fedwatch tool.