Coal India issues maiden tender to import coal

Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, issued a tender to import 2.42 million tonnes of coal by end-September to boost fuel availability amid fears of a shortage, the company said in a statement.

The state-run miner, which has little experience in importing coal, was asked to place orders for shipments from overseas by the power ministry last month.

The company is seeking deliveries at power stations, according to a tender document.

The company will issue another tender for delivery in the July 2022-June 2023 period on Saturday.

The states had demanded a total of 2.4 million tonnes, with some states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka offering to import coal by themselves.