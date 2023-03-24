 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Co-living gains traction in Bengaluru as millennials choose convenience over costs

Souptik Datta
Mar 24, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

Co-living rentals have increased by at least 30 percent since the last year and are likely to increase by 10 percent further. Yet co-living uptake is growing 40 percent, with several players lining up new projects.

Surosree Mondal, who stays at a co-living in Ejipura working from her room.

Just next to a co-living project in Koramangala, a board hanging from the main gate of a building reads "1 BHK available."

Supriya Mehta, an advocate and also a tenant in the co-living apartment, said the board has been there since she occupied the co-living last year.
"I do not know where I will be working permanently, so I decided to take a double sharing room in the co-living for the flexibility it provides. And also, the low deposit," she said.

Local brokers in Bengaluru say the co-living sector in Bengaluru is seeing a 30-40 percent growth year-on-year since the pandemic.

A single shared room in a co-living in Bengaluru can cost at least Rs 25,000 per month in rent and go up to Rs 40,000.