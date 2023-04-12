 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Sales of CNG-powered cars poised for major uptick post gas price revision

Avishek Banerjee
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

Lower running costs make the alternative to petrol-fuelled cars more attractive to customers

With the cost of running a car on compressed natural gas (CNG) getting a bit more affordable, vis-à-vis other fossil fuels, industry observers reckon that vehicles running on the green fuel will see increased adoption in the coming quarters.

After the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a new domestic natural gas pricing plan on April 6, numerous gas distribution companies went for price revisions making the green fuel a bit more affordable. With the cost of running a car on compressed natural gas (CNG) getting a bit more affordable, vis-à-vis other fossil fuels, industry observers reckon that vehicles running on the green fuel will see increased adoption in the coming quarters.

Bestselling CNG models

While Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) had reduced its CNG price by Rs 6 per kg to Rs 73.59 per kg, Gail India subsidiary Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) slashed the retail price of CNG by Rs 8 per kg to Rs 79 per kg.

To boost sales further, there will be rollouts of CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza (recently launched) and Grand Vitara, Hyundai i20 and Creta, Honda Amaze, Kia Sonet and Carens, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Punch, Nexon and Altroz, etc., as per JATO Dynamics (see table below).