City gas distributors to gain most from Kirit Parikh panel pricing recommendations

Shubhangi Mathur
Dec 01, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST

Brokerages said if the suggestions are approved, they will have a positive impact on city gas distribution companies such as Indraprastha Gas and Mahanagar Gas.

City gas distribution companies stand to benefit the most if the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh committee on gas pricing are implemented, brokerages said.

The committee, which submitted its report on November 30, suggested a floor price of $4 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu) and a cap of $6.50 per mmBtu for gas produced from legacy and old domestic fields. The cap will rise by 50 cents every year, according to the recommendations, and pricing will be deregulated from January 2027.

“If approved, CGD companies like IGL (Indraprastha Gas Ltd.) and MGL (Mahanagar Gas Ltd.) will benefit the most as priority sector accounts for over 80 percent of revenues. At a cap price of $6.5/mmBtu (currently $8.57), retail CNG (compressed natural gas) prices could be down Rs 7-8/kg,” Prabhudas Lilladher said in a report. “Margin expansion for CGDs will depend on the extent of passing on the benefit of lower gas prices.”

Pawan Kumar, commercial director of IGL, told CNBC-TV18 that if the panel’s recommendations are approved, it would be a welcome move.

“The recommendation is that the input gas cost of APM (administered pricing mechanism) gas should come down by around 24 percent. But if we see the RLNG (regasified LNG) and spot component also for IGL, the net reduction (in overall costs) will be around 18 percent,” Kumar said.

