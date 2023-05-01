 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese home appliance maker Midea Group sees Electrolux as a potential buyout target

Bloomberg
May 01, 2023 / 08:03 AM IST

Midea made a preliminary approach in recent weeks to the white-goods manufacturer about a possible transaction

Midea Group targets Electrolux as acquisition target.

Midea Group Co is exploring a potential acquisition of Electrolux AB, according to people familiar with the matter, a bold move by the Chinese home appliance giant to add the higher-end luxury Swedish brand, despite potential political opposition.

Midea made a preliminary approach in recent weeks to the white-goods manufacturer about a possible transaction, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private. Electrolux has so far not been receptive to the proposal, some of the people said.

Midea has been interested in Electrolux for some time and would only want a friendly deal, the people said. Other Asian appliance makers including Samsung Electronics Co. have also looked at the Swedish business, the people added.

Stockholm-based Electrolux’s B shares jumped almost 16% Friday on better-than-expected earnings, giving it a market capitalization of $4.3 billion. Midea shares are up about 10% this year, valuing it around $58 billion.