 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

ChatGPT's growth rate faster than social media giants: Credit Suisse report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

The Credit Suisse report on ChatGPT highlights how the OpenAI software registered 100 million users in just two months, outpacing the likes of TikTok and Instagram in terms of growth rate.

The report also discusses several sub-categories of the AI hardware and semiconductor supply chain that may not be on the typical investors’ radar. (Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

At the 26th Asian Investment Conference that was held in Hong Kong from March 21 to 23, 2023, Credit Suisse released a report on the potential of ChatGPT. Credit Suisse’s global sector research teams published a thematic research report that takes a deep dive into ChatGPT, adjacent AI use cases that may emerge by industry/sector, the AI hardware supply chain that will scale it, and the companies that are most likely to benefit on the back of sharply increasing AI model deployments.

The report highlights how the OpenAI software registered 100 million users in just two months, outpacing the likes of TikTok and Instagram in terms of growth rate. The AI chatbot became popular in just a matter of weeks — way faster than social media platforms, according to TIME. ChatGPT got one million users in only five days after it launched on November 30, 2022, 57 million users by December 2022, and 100 million users by January 2023.

The report stated that Generative Artificial Intelligence is likely to be transformative, after further fine-tuning, and eventually regulated. It said: “We view ChatGPT’s technology innovations, the progression of generative/conversational AI (ChatGPT is a product of generative AI), and Bing AI (among other apps/services) as broadly transformative and predominantly a productivity, cost-cutting, efficiency tool versus a revenue-generating tool today as it pertains to most industries.”

Also read: Is ChatGPT tasked to replace human jobs? This is what we know so far