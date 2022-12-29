 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Changing the rules to an exemption-free income tax regime would be a bad policy: Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST

Such a change could create an assumption that the fiscal system can do whatever it likes, whenever it likes, Montek Singh Ahluwalia tells Moneycontrol.

India should not immediately seek to move completely to an exemption-free personal income tax regime as that would create an impression that the fiscal authority can do “whatever it likes, whenever it likes,” according to Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

Ahluwalia, the former deputy chairman of the erstwhile planning commission, agrees that getting rid of exemptions is a good thing but cautions that sudden policy moves won’t be a good idea.

“The problem is we had earlier said that you can stay with this system and keep the exemptions or move to a new system (without exemptions). So, if you are saying we now change the rules on that… that’s a bad policy in my view because it creates the assumption that the fiscal system can do whatever it likes, whenever it likes,” Ahluwalia told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Ahead of the 2023 budget there has been a chorus of voices seeking tweaks to the direct tax system, including a few suggestions on doing away with exemptions.

The government in fiscal year 2020-21 introduced an exemption free personal income tax regime with lower tax rates. However, taxpayers were given the option of staying with the older tax regime under which they can continue to avail exemptions.