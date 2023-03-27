 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Change in debt fund taxation rules may force NBFCs to rely more on bank funding

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST

NBFCs raised Rs 1.75 lakh crore and housing financiers Rs 1.34 lakh crore through corporate bond sales so far this financial year.

Going by the latest changes introduced in the Finance Bill, income from investments in mutual funds in which not more than 35 percent is invested in equities, will now be considered short-term capital gains.

India’s shadow banks may have to rely more on bank loans to meet their needs as they face the risk of funding by mutual funds drying up after recent tax changes in debt fund taxation rules, experts said.

The latest rule changes could slow the pace of mutual fund investment in debt instruments issued by Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and to fill that gap, companies may have to tap bank loans, the experts said on March 27.

Going by the latest changes introduced in the Finance Bill, income from investments in mutual funds in which not more than 35 percent is invested in equities, will now be considered short-term capital gains (STCG).

Not good news for NBFCs 