Centre's April-November fiscal deficit Rs 9.78 lakh crore, 58.9% of FY budget estimate

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Total expenditure in April-Nov was Rs 24.42 lakh crore, or 61.9% of the budget estimate

The central government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 9.78 lakh crore in April-November period, accounting for 58.9 percent of the full-year target, data released on December 30 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.

The fiscal deficit in the first eight months of the last financial year was 46.2 percent of last year’s target.

The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for the current financial year, or 6.4 percent of the GDP.

The total receipts during April-November stood at Rs 14.64 lakh crore or 64.1 percent of the current year's budget estimate. In the comparable year-ago period, total receipts had hit 69.8 percent of the budget estimate.

The Centre’s total expenditure during April-November stood at Rs 24.42 lakh crore, or 61.9 percent of the budget estimate, which is higher than 59.6 percent in the year-ago period.

The net tax revenue for April-November stood at Rs 12.25 lakh crore, 63.3 percent of the budget estimate, against 73.5 percent in the corresponding period of last financial year.