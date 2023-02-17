 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre explores self-regulatory mechanism for fake news, deep fakes

Aihik Sur
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

This comes a few weeks after the government, in a draft amendment to the IT Rules, proposed that news items identified as fake or false by the Press Information Bureau's fact checking unit will be forced to be removed from social media platforms.

The government is weighing the option of setting up a self-regulatory mechanism to deal with misinformation, fake news and deep fakes, sources close to the matter said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) held a meeting with various social media platforms on this on February 16.

"The idea was to explore the idea of having a trusted fact-checking mechanism in India that can work in partnership with the industry," sources said, adding that platforms rely on third-party fact-checking organisations such as Internet Fact-Checking Network (IFCN).

Sharechat and Meta declined from commenting on the matter. Moneycontrol reached out to some other social media platforms and the article will be updated when a response is received.