Centre explores self-regulatory mechanism for fake news, deep fakes

The government is weighing the option of setting up a self-regulatory mechanism to deal with misinformation, fake news and deep fakes, sources close to the matter said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) held a meeting with various social media platforms on this on February 16.

"The idea was to explore the idea of having a trusted fact-checking mechanism in India that can work in partnership with the industry," sources said, adding that platforms rely on third-party fact-checking organisations such as Internet Fact-Checking Network (IFCN).

Sharechat and Meta declined from commenting on the matter. Moneycontrol reached out to some other social media platforms and the article will be updated when a response is received.

Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol