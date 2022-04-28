Capgemini Q1 revenue rises on data and cloud demand

French IT consulting company Capgemini posted on Thursday an increase in first-quarter revenue, citing growth in its cloud and data activities as it takes advantage of clients' digital transformation.

The firm, which offers consulting, digital, technical and engineering services, reported first-quarter revenue of 5.17 billion euros ($5.44 billion), up 17.7 percent year-on-year at constant exchange rates.

Bookings totalled 5.47 billion euros over January-March, up 26 percent at constant exchange rates compared to the same period last year.

Benefiting from a shift to cloud-based computing, Capgemini reported earnings that topped estimates for last year, though it warned that pressure for higher salaries and the cost of workers returning to the office would weigh on profits in 2022.

At the end of March, the Paris-based group's total headcount stood at 340,700 people, up 24 percent year-on-year.