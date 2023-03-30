 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Building a 100% localised EV in India not feasible: Outgoing Honda Motorcycle & Scooter head Atsushi Ogata

Avishek Banerjee
Mar 30, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

Certain parts inside the battery pack, such as motors and magnets, are impossible to find in India, and will have to be imported, said Ogata.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India President and CEO Atsushi Ogata, while unveiling the company’s EV roadmap for India, revealed that it is setting up a separate unit at its Narsapura plant in Karnataka to roll out electric two-wheelers, with the first two models expected to hit the market in the next fiscal year itself.

Ogata is confident that Honda will make significant inroads, especially into the medium-speed electric scooter market, which has space for more players. However, he was categorical that completely indigenising the upcoming EVs was not feasible despite the company’s best efforts.

Currently, Honda is looking to collaborate with major suppliers, component makers, battery makers, motors, Electronic Control Units (ECUs), etc.

“In the beginning getting certain components will be difficult. We are negotiating with major suppliers to discuss how to enhance localisation. But Honda alone cannot create localisation (and) maybe we need some alliances with other OE makers,” said Ogata, whose tenure in India ends on March 31st.