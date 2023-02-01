 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Union Budget 2023: Government bond yield eases post expected market borrowing figures

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 01, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

Union Budget 2023: At 11:36 AM, the yield on the 10-year benchmark 7.26 percent 2032 bond was trading at 7.3831 percent compared to the last close of 7.3438.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman outside Finance Ministry on Budget Day 2023

The yield on India's benchmark 10-year government bond fell over 4 basis points after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced market borrowing figures which is in line with market expectations.

At 12:24 PM, the yield on the 10-year benchmark 7.26 percent 2032 bond was trading at 7.3165 percent compared to the last close of 7.3438.

During the start of the speech, yields rose by over 4 basis points (bps) to 7.3891 percent.

The Centre will borrow a record Rs 15.43 lakh crore from the markets in 2023-24 to finance its fiscal deficit of 5.9 percent of Gross Domestic Product, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in Parliament on February 1.