Not the time for aggressive fiscal consolidation: MPC's Ashima Goyal

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 09, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

While economists expect the Centre to broadly target a fiscal deficit of 6 percent or so for the next financial year, the International Monetary Fund recently called on the Indian government to be more "ambitious" in improving its finances.

Ashima Goyal

The government should not pursue "aggressive" fiscal consolidation at the current juncture, Ashima Goyal, one of the three external members on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee, said.

"Given fears of a global slowdown, this is not the time for aggressive consolidation," Goyal told Moneycontrol in an interview.

“Sticking to, or exceeding, small pre-announced steps on the path to 4.5 percent (of GDP) by 2025-26 is the best policy," she added.

The rate-setter's comments come just over a month before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament. While economists expect the Centre to broadly target a fiscal deficit of 6 percent or so for the next financial year, the International Monetary Fund recently called on the Indian government to be more "ambitious" in improving its finances.

The Centre's fiscal deficit target for the current financial year is 6.4 percent of GDP.

