 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

This investment advisor feels, cautiously optimistic stance across sectors looks like the most prudent outlook after Q3

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST

"Banks are at the peak of their health in terms of asset quality and in a tight monetary environment continue to flourish. Credit expansion theme seems to be continuing and the earnings have been spectacular," said Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research

Sonam Srivastava is the Founder of Wright Research

"Banks are at the peak of their health in terms of asset quality and in a tight monetary environment continue to flourish. Credit expansion theme seems to be continuing and the earnings have been spectacular," Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research told Moneycontrol in an interview.

The quantitative investment management & trading professional with more than nine years of experience likes the private banking space right now lead by ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank as the budget favours credit expansion in the economy while not offering any capitalization to PSU banks.

After Q3 earnings season, Sonam says the management commentary is the key in this earnings season as the numbers are hovering around the expectations.

A cautiously optimistic stance across sectors looks like the most prudent outlook now, she says. Edited excerpts: