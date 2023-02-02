 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Individuals should continue investments even if they opt for new tax regime

Rajul Kothari
Feb 02, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

Everyone should participate in the Indian growth story by becoming a shareholder, rather than a lender, to generate long-term wealth, for which disciplined asset allocation is the key.

The budget is a mixed bag as far as provisions for taxation and investment avenues for individual investors are considered.

There is a lot to cheer for individuals with the prospect of an increase in disposable and investable income on account of enhanced slab limits and reduction in surcharge for individuals in the highest tax bracket. The move is aimed at incentivising taxpayers to shift to the new tax regime, which has not seen much traction since its launch in FY21.

The new tax regime is the default option, but the old regime is still available if preferred. An individual with a total income of up to Rs 7 lakh (Rs 5 lakh earlier) does not need to pay any tax, which is a relief for individuals at the bottom of the taxpayer pyramid.

The new regime is beneficial for individuals who are not in a position to invest and claim deductions. Every individual, based on their special circumstances, will have to see which tax regime is more beneficial for them.